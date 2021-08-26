Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We now have TD9 in the Caribbean as it continues to dump rain over portions of Jamaica and Cuba.

The already much talked about system continues to organize early Thursday, and additional strengthening is likely, especially as it travels into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the western Caribbean. The next name on the National #Hurricane Center's list for the 2021 Atlantic season is Ida. The long-term (1991-2020) average 9th Atlantic named storm formation date is 15 September. pic.twitter.com/jm1CeA0Bhk — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 26, 2021

As far as track, it looks less likely now to impact Mexico and deep South Texas, but Texas, Louisiana, and even the Mississippi Coast still needs monitoring.

This will be a crucial next ~24 hours for model data as a Hurricane Hunter flies into the system today and a more organized center will mean a better initialization for model data.

Eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend for potential rain chances for next week. (KBTX)

