Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean

System will move into Gulf of Mexico this weekend
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We now have TD9 in the Caribbean as it continues to dump rain over portions of Jamaica and Cuba.

The already much talked about system continues to organize early Thursday, and additional strengthening is likely, especially as it travels into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

As far as track, it looks less likely now to impact Mexico and deep South Texas, but Texas, Louisiana, and even the Mississippi Coast still needs monitoring.

This will be a crucial next ~24 hours for model data as a Hurricane Hunter flies into the system today and a more organized center will mean a better initialization for model data.

Eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend for potential rain chances for next week.
