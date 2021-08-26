Tropical Depression Nine strengthens into Tropical Storm Ida

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just before 4:30 pm CDT Thursday afternoon, Hurricane Hunters have found that Tropical Depression Nine has strengthened into Tropical Storm Ida. As of the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, the far eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley have been removed from the forecast cone, as has much of East Texas.

Here are the Thursday 4:20 pm stats from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure 100 Miles WSW of Negril, Jamaica 40 mph NW 14 mph 1006 mb

Shortly after the 4pm update from @NHC_Atlantic was issued, Hurricane Hunters found wind speeds to support the upgrade to Tropical Storm #Ida.



Currently moving northwest toward the west side of Cuba pic.twitter.com/V60rMhlozU — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 26, 2021

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands and several Cuban provinces. 8″ to 12″ of rain, with localized 20″ totals, are projected to fall across the Cayman Islands and Western Cuba over the next 24-36 hours.

Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the western Caribbean. The next name on the National #Hurricane Center's list for the 2021 Atlantic season is Ida. The long-term (1991-2020) average 9th Atlantic named storm formation date is 15 September. pic.twitter.com/jm1CeA0Bhk — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 26, 2021

As far as the track, it looks less likely now to impact Texas, however, all of Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast remain in the latest forecast cone. Landfall of what is expected to be near or at major hurricane status Ida is currently forecast just east-southeast of New Orleans by Sunday afternoon or evening.

Hurricane hunter data will be helpful to ingest into forecast models to understand the future progression of this tropical system. Interaction with Cuba could change the course some as well -- however, forecast guidance is in high agreement at this time, rounding the storm through very deep, warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico around the southwest edge of a deep-rooted area of high pressure over the East Coast.

The NHC intensity forecast again brings the system to near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. This is supported by the HWRF and CTCI models, and the global model guidance that has consistently showed significant deepening of the system over the Gulf of Mexico over the past several model cycles. Therefore, as mentioned this morning, there is higher-than-normal confidence that a strengthening tropical cyclone will be moving over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

