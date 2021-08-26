Advertisement

Tropical Depression Nine strengthens into Tropical Storm Ida

Hurricane could be near major status before making landfall Sunday
4:20 pm Update from the National Hurricane Center
4:20 pm Update from the National Hurricane Center
By Max Crawford, Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just before 4:30 pm CDT Thursday afternoon, Hurricane Hunters have found that Tropical Depression Nine has strengthened into Tropical Storm Ida. As of the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, the far eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley have been removed from the forecast cone, as has much of East Texas.

Here are the Thursday 4:20 pm stats from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
100 Miles WSW of Negril, Jamaica40 mphNW 14 mph1006 mb

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands and several Cuban provinces. 8″ to 12″ of rain, with localized 20″ totals, are projected to fall across the Cayman Islands and Western Cuba over the next 24-36 hours.

As far as the track, it looks less likely now to impact Texas, however, all of Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast remain in the latest forecast cone. Landfall of what is expected to be near or at major hurricane status Ida is currently forecast just east-southeast of New Orleans by Sunday afternoon or evening.

Hurricane hunter data will be helpful to ingest into forecast models to understand the future progression of this tropical system. Interaction with Cuba could change the course some as well -- however, forecast guidance is in high agreement at this time, rounding the storm through very deep, warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico around the southwest edge of a deep-rooted area of high pressure over the East Coast.

