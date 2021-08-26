Advertisement

Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash

(WCAX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a short pursuit Thursday morning.

A two-man unit tried to pull over a truck on W. Johnson Street in Anderson around 1:20 a.m. The truck fled the scene and after a very short pursuit, both the truck and patrol vehicle crashed on a curve in the road.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was later captured around 6 a.m. on CR 185.

Both deputies have injuries but are in stable condition.

