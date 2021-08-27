AGGIE SOCCER MATCH PREVIEW: No. 9 Clemson

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies begin a four-match homestand as they host the No. 9 Clemson Tigers on Saturday night at Ellis Field for the annual Fish Camp Game.

The Fish Camp Game is annually one of the most attended women’s collegiate soccer matches in the country. Of the 15 highest-attended NCAA women’s soccer regular-season matches in history, five have been Fish Camp Games. The match features FREE admission for all 2021 Fish Campers wearing their camp shirt.

The evening will be capped off by post-match fireworks as Texas A&M Athletics kicks off the celebration of 100 years of the 12th Man Tradition.

The match airs on SEC Network+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with Casey Atnip delivering the commentary.

The Maroon & White are coming off one-goal road defeats to a pair of top 10 opponents, including 1-0 at No. 1 Florida State last Thursday and 2-1 at No. 8 TCU on Sunday. The Aggies are the only team in the nation to open the season with three consecutive matches against top 10 opponents.

The Aggies and Tigers are tied at 1-1 in the all-time series. Both meetings came at Ellis Field with the Aggies claiming a 4-1 win in 1995 and suffering an early-season 4-1 loss in 2004. The 1995 victory came in Texas A&M’s first-ever NCAA Tournament game. Kristen Koop scored a 5th minute goal and Clemson responded with a goal in the 28th minute. Yvette Okler put the Aggies back in front in the 34th minute and she added an insurance goal two minutes into the second half. Nicole Shook tacked on another tally for Texas A&M in the 89th minute.

The Aggies sport the best soccer team in Texas by every tangible measure. Texas A&M boasts 468 all-time wins, 40 ahead of SMU (428) the only other squad with over 400 wins. Texas A&M’s .753 winning percentage is joined by only North Texas (.713) in exceeding the .700 mark. The Aggies’ 26 NCAA Tournament appearances nearly matches the combined total of the No. 2 and No. 3 teams on the Lone Star list – Texas (14) and SMU (13).

Last season, Texas A&M’s then-freshmen accounted for a whopping 18 of the team’s 33 goals through 17 matches. Olivieri, a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, led the team with eight goals. Laney Carroll, Geczik and Taylor Pounds added three goals apiece. Kate Colvin notched her first tally in the SEC Tournament semifinal match against Vanderbilt. Those newcomers also accounted for 10 of the team’s 26 assists.

Texas A&M boasts a returning All-American in Karlina Sample and two All-Southeast Region performers in Sample and Olivieri. Other key players among the 19 returnees are defenders Katie Smith (1,560) and Kolb (1,549) who paced the team in minutes played in 2020-21.