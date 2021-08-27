Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bumble

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bumble is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 27, 2021. The sweet kitty is about three months old.

Shelter employees say she has a great personality and is a little sassy.

“If you’re looking to add some drama to your life, I think that Bumble is the perfect pick. She’s just a lot of fun,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She loves to play and she loves to cuddle. I think if she’s awake, she’s moving and she’s busy. She is a great cat and she’s going to get a little bit bigger.”

Bumble is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. If you’re interested in adopting this cutie, you can fill out an adoption form here or in person during the shelter’s regular business hours.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a pet, Aggieland Humane is also looking for fosters. You can learn more about that here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
Tiezevion Lazaro Matthews was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 16 year old.
Suspect in Huntsville teen shooting arrested
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Dr. Christie Whitbeck was named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
Bryan ISD superintendent named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 8/27
Friday Evening Tropical Weather Update 8/27
Friday Evening Weather Update 8/27
Friday Evening Weather Update 8/27
Bryan ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck
Bryan ISD Superintendent reflects on time in the district
Nonprofit donates equipment to Grimes County Sheriff's Office
Nonprofit donates equipment to Grimes County Sheriff's Office