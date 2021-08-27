Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bumble

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bumble is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 27, 2021. The sweet kitty is about three months old.

Shelter employees say she has a great personality and is a little sassy.

“If you’re looking to add some drama to your life, I think that Bumble is the perfect pick. She’s just a lot of fun,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She loves to play and she loves to cuddle. I think if she’s awake, she’s moving and she’s busy. She is a great cat and she’s going to get a little bit bigger.”

Bumble is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. If you’re interested in adopting this cutie, you can fill out an adoption form here or in person during the shelter’s regular business hours.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a pet, Aggieland Humane is also looking for fosters. You can learn more about that here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.