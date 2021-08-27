Advertisement

Allen Academy breaks in new RS3 Turf with win over BVCHEA

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams won their 2021 high school football season opener with a 50-34 win over the Brazos Valley Christian Home School Educators Mustangs Thursday night at Baker Field.

During the summer Allen Academy installed a new playing surface at Baker Field that was created and installed by RS3 Turf and CEO Reid Ryan was on hand for the coin toss.

The Rams broke a close game open late in the first quarter scoring 16 points in less than two minutes. After an Ethan Lucas long touchdown passes, Aidan Field picked off Pierce Goodwin and it resulted in a four-yard touchdown run by Jackson Reece helping Allen Academy take a 22-7 lead.

The game dealt with a couple of lightning delays before Allen Academy could salt this one away. Allen (1-0) will step on the field next against Oakwood on September 3rd. The kickoff is set for 7 pm at Baker Field.

