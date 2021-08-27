Advertisement

Bennett named to Haskins Award Watch List

(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / TAMU Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Georgia -- Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett was named to the Fred Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel, which is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches, and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Ben Crenshaw.

Last season, Bennett enjoyed one of the greatest individual campaigns in school history. Entering 2020-21 without a collegiate victory, the Madisonville, Texas, native earned first-team PING All-America honors after winning three tournament crowns, including the Cabo Collegiate which came with a PGA Tour exemption to the Valero Texas Open.

His trio of victories were the third-most in a season by an Aggie in school history. Bennett led the Aggies with a 70.53 scoring average, which was second-lowest in school history.

Bennett and the men’s golf team open the 2021-22 season at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. The three-day tournament runs from Sept. 5-7.

