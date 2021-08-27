Brazos Valley healthcare systems worried about COVID surge, urge people get vaccinated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospitals in Bryan and College Station continue to push the need for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Both Baylor Scott & White and St. Joseph Regional Health say the recent COVID surge have been from unvaccinated patients.

Currently, about 92 percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Baylor Scott & White system are unvaccinated, and 93 percent of COVID-19 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

Baylor Scott & White sent us this statement:

This latest COVID-19 spike is putting extraordinary pressure on our hospitals, our emergency departments and our healthcare professionals. As of August 24 in the Baylor Scott & White system, 92 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated and 93 percent of COVID-19 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated. The rising number of cases is discouraging. To continue ensuring that the hospital is ready for those who need care most during this time, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station is postponing some elective surgeries and procedures. Patients are being contacted directly. This is a change that may vary day-to-day to preserve hospital capacity and to protect the health and well-being of our patients and colleagues. While we will always make emergency care available, if the current surge continues and our intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy rate continues to increase, our hospitals may not be able to meet the critical healthcare needs of our community. We can avoid this if we change course now. We urge the community to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones. We recommend the use of face masks indoors, distancing and hand hygiene, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available through our digital portal, MyBSWHealth, or by phone at 1-844-BSW-VACC (1-844-279-8222). Any Texan can create a MyBSWHealth account by downloading the MyBSWHealth app, simply text BETTER to 88408 or visit MyBSWHealth.com. The safety of our patients and caregivers remains our highest priority. As always, we thank our care teams for their dedication as we face this challenge together.

It’s time to face the facts—the #COVID19vaccine is your best shot at preventing serious complications from the virus. Now's the time to end this pandemic, together. pic.twitter.com/Y0lzKzHXof — Baylor Scott & White Health (@bswhealth) August 26, 2021

