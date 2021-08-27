Advertisement

Bryan ISD students win first place at robotics competition

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Bryan ISD students from Stephen F. Austin Middle School earned first place in the VEX IQ challenge competition.

The students were competing at the national conference. VEX IQ brings students who have a passion for robotics and STEM together.

A trophy was presented to the students during a Bryan ISD board meeting.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
Tiezevion Lazaro Matthews was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 16 year old.
Suspect in Huntsville teen shooting arrested
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Dr. Christie Whitbeck was named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
Bryan ISD superintendent named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Catholic Charities of Central Texas is offering three free counseling sessions for any medical...
Central Texas organization offering free mental health support to healthcare workers
Grimes County True Blue Foundation
Nonprofit donates equipment to Grimes County Sheriff’s Office
The Brazos County Health District that reported 20 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19.
Brazos Valley healthcare systems worried about COVID surge, urge people get vaccinated
Hurricane Ida Landfall
Friday afternoon Hurricane Ida Update