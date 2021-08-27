Bryan ISD students win first place at robotics competition
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Bryan ISD students from Stephen F. Austin Middle School earned first place in the VEX IQ challenge competition.
The students were competing at the national conference. VEX IQ brings students who have a passion for robotics and STEM together.
A trophy was presented to the students during a Bryan ISD board meeting.
