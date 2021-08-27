Central Texas organization offering free mental health support to healthcare workers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Catholic Charities of Central Texas is offering three free counseling sessions for any medical professional in need of mental health support.

CCCTX Executive Director Sara Ramirez, says these services will be available to all healthcare workers within the 25 counties across Central Texas that CCCTX serves.

“From anyone in the support staff from receptionists, laundry, food services, all the way to the nurses and the doctors,” said Ramirez.

Knowing that many healthcare professionals work long and sometimes overnight hours, Ramirez also says CCCTX plans to make sure they are there for all medical professionals by providing counseling services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Making an appointment is easy, Ramirez explains.

“It is the simplest process. We want you to call us at 512-651-6150 and we have a front desk receptionist who will answer your call and schedule an appointment for you at the earliest convenience that fits your schedule. You can also email us at counseling@ccctx.org and all you have to do is mention that you are in the health care field. That’s it.”

CCCTX is also taking donations to help fund the free counseling sessions. To find out how to donate, click here.

Catholic Charities of Central Texas offers other counseling sessions to everyone in the community. Ramirez is encouraging anyone who is struggling to call CCCTX and make an appointment to speak with one of their licensed counselors.

