College Station puts pay-to-park plan for residential neighborhoods on hold

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council decided Thursday evening to place the pay-to-park plan in residential neighborhoods on the back burner for now, asking for more studies and input from the community.

The initial plan was to have more than 5,000 pay-to-park spaces in the residential and Northgate areas surrounding Texas A&M University.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says they have continued to receive complaints from residents about the parking situation in residential areas during big events like game days and Aggie Ring Day.

“Sometimes the parking behaviors are not what we would like them to be. Somebody parks in front of a driveway, for example. Someone pulls up on somebody’s lawn a little bit,” said Mayor Mooney.

City staff presented its information, with the recommendation to continue studying the residential areas this football season, but move forward with implementing the new ParkMobile system in the metered street parking in Northgate.

Council agreed that there needed to be more studies and input from residents before moving forward with the paid residential parking.

Some councilmembers were concerned about the plan to look further into residential paid parking.

“We are going to make people pretty mad,” said Place 6 Council Member Dennis Maloney. “Those football weekends and special event weekends are frequently family reunions, and we rely on being able to park on that street without your family paying to park there.”

“To ask them to pay another $5 an hour, however long they are there, I think is very unfriendly. I think it is very unwelcoming,” said Place 3 Council Member Linda Harvell.

Council Member John Crompton noted that this move would be an added bonus to helping keep property taxes lower, as the city continues to try to mitigate losses from the pandemic.

“We will have major cut backs in services unless we find additional revenue streams, and this is a fantastic idea for new revenue streams,” said Crompton.

Council concluded with deciding to only implement the new parking system in the Northgate area. It will not be added to the Northgate garage, and will only be added as an addition to the surface lot. It will replace the technology that is currently run by meters for the street parking spots in Northgate.

City staff say they expect this change to happen within the next 60 days.

