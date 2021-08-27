Advertisement

College Station rolls in season opening win over Hutto 59-11

By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars picked up a 59-11 season-opening victory over Hutto Thursday night at Pfield.

College Station got the ball to start the game and capped off the opening drive with a Jett Huff to Houston Thomas 11 yard touchdown pass. The Cougars added to their lead later in the first quarter on a Traylen Suel 81 punt return for touchdown. Marquise Collins would add a pair of touchdown runs to cap off the first quarter scoring. College Station led 28-0.

Huff threw a pair second quarter touchdown passes to Suel and another to Dalton Carnes pushing the Cougar lead to 49-0 at the half.

College Station will return to action September 3 opening the home portion of the schedule against Fort Bend Bush.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiezevion Lazaro Matthews was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 16 year old.
Suspect in Huntsville teen shooting arrested
Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Bryan ISD bus involved in crash
Bryan ISD bus with students involved in crash on Highway 21; no injuries
It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. the southbound lanes remained closed.
Deadly crash closes I-45 southbound in Walker County

Latest News

d
BVCHEA vs Allen Academy
Allen Academy breaks in new RS3 Turf with win over BVCHEA
COLLEGE STATION VS HUTTO
COLLEGE STATION VS HUTTO
TAMU Basketball
6th Man Club hosting banquet, practice breakfast for members