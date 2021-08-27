College Station rolls in season opening win over Hutto 59-11

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars picked up a 59-11 season-opening victory over Hutto Thursday night at Pfield.

College Station got the ball to start the game and capped off the opening drive with a Jett Huff to Houston Thomas 11 yard touchdown pass. The Cougars added to their lead later in the first quarter on a Traylen Suel 81 punt return for touchdown. Marquise Collins would add a pair of touchdown runs to cap off the first quarter scoring. College Station led 28-0.

Huff threw a pair second quarter touchdown passes to Suel and another to Dalton Carnes pushing the Cougar lead to 49-0 at the half.

College Station will return to action September 3 opening the home portion of the schedule against Fort Bend Bush.

