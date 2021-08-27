A few storms possible each weekend day

A few showers and storms have managed to pop up on PinPoint Radar Friday afternoon with a bit more cloud cover on hand and temperatures in the low 90s. Can’t rule out some additional spotty activity into the late afternoon and early evening (meaning Friday evening plans / Friday night football games may have an isolated downpour that slows the beginning), but generally after sunset whatever’s left on PinPoint Radar should fizzle out!

Additional rain and storm chances will be possible each weekend day with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 90s as we continue to monitor what is now Hurricane Ida as it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico. The system & impacts are expected to stay east of of the Brazos Valley, but will bring high winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surge to parts of the north-central Gulf Coast. On that note, on the western side of the system, it’ll get a bit toasty for a couple days next week before we level things off and get back to the seasonable mid 90s for the first few days of September.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and an isolated storm before 9pm. Low: 75. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

