Advertisement

Hurricane Ida makes first landfall in Cuba

Landfall along Louisiana Coast as a major hurricane likely Sunday
By Grace Leis, Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Hurricane Hunters found that Ida strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Friday afternoon, Ida has made landfall on Cuba’s Island of Youth.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the western portions of Cuba, where life-threatening flooding and storm surge is possible, in addition to brief hurricane-force wind.

Once the system emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, Ida is expected to strengthen to category 3 hurricane status by Sunday as it moves over deep, warm mid-to-upper 80° water. A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Cameron, Louisiana east to the Mississippi / Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and New Orleans.

As of the 1 pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindMovementMinimum Pressure
~ 5 miles E of the center of Isle of Youth75 mphNW at 15 mph987 mb

Rainfall amounts of 8″ to 12″, with localized 15″ - 16″+ are expected to fall over portions of Southern Louisiana, including the New Orleans metro area.

Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area as early as late Saturday night or early Sunday.

There continues to be “higher-than-normal confidence” that a significant hurricane will be approaching the Gulf coast late this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
Tiezevion Lazaro Matthews was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 16 year old.
Suspect in Huntsville teen shooting arrested
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Dr. Christie Whitbeck was named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
Bryan ISD superintendent named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
4pm Forecast from the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Depression Nine
Tropical Depression Nine strengthens into Tropical Storm Ida

Latest News

Friday afternoon forecast update
Friday afternoon update
Hurricane Ida Landfall
Friday afternoon Hurricane Ida Update
Ida has strengthened into a hurricane early Friday afternoon
Ida strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane as it nears Cuba Friday afternoon
8/27
Friday PinPoint Forecast 8/27