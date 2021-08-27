Hurricane Ida makes first landfall in Cuba

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Hurricane Hunters found that Ida strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Friday afternoon, Ida has made landfall on Cuba’s Island of Youth.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the western portions of Cuba, where life-threatening flooding and storm surge is possible, in addition to brief hurricane-force wind.

Once the system emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, Ida is expected to strengthen to category 3 hurricane status by Sunday as it moves over deep, warm mid-to-upper 80° water. A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Cameron, Louisiana east to the Mississippi / Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and New Orleans.

As of the 1 pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Pressure ~ 5 miles E of the center of Isle of Youth 75 mph NW at 15 mph 987 mb

Hurricane #Ida Advisory 5A: Ida Makes Landfall as a Hurricane On the Isle of Youth. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2021

Rainfall amounts of 8″ to 12″, with localized 15″ - 16″+ are expected to fall over portions of Southern Louisiana, including the New Orleans metro area.

Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area as early as late Saturday night or early Sunday.

There continues to be “higher-than-normal confidence” that a significant hurricane will be approaching the Gulf coast late this weekend.

