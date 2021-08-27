Hurricane Watch issued for the North Gulf Coast ahead of Ida

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Ida continues toward Cuba Thursday night, expected to reach the west side of the island Friday afternoon. Once in the Gulf of Mexico, the system is expected to strengthen to category 2 hurricane status by Sunday as it moves over deep, warm mid-to-upper 80° water. A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Cameron, Lousiana east to the Mississippi / Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and New Orleans.

10pm update from NHC for Tropical Storm #Ida is in. Winds still holding at 40mph. Overall, track remains generally the same -- slows just a bit but impacts expected in LA/MS late Saturday / early Sunday.



Hurricane Watches in place for Northern Gulf Coast pic.twitter.com/iT9mn8a1Fv — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 27, 2021

As of the 10pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Pressure 65 miles southeast of Grand Cayman 40 mph northwest at 12 mph 1006mb

Up to 15″ of rain is expected to fall in Jamacia as Ida continues to pull away overnight. Rainfall amounts could pile as high as 20″ in localized areas of the Cayman Islands before dumping the same over Western Cuba. Rainfall amounts of 8″ to 12″, with localized 15″ - 16″+ are expected to fall over portions of Southern Louisiana, including the New Orleans metro area.

Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area as early as late Saturday night or early Sunday.

Hurricane hunters investigating Ida Thursday night found an asymmetric storm with most of the convection and storm activity on the eastern half of the center of circulation. Another mission to fly into the storm is scheduled for Friday morning to gather new data. High pressure centered just off the Southeast US is expected to shift west Friday and through the weekend. According to the National Hurricane Center, “this feature should keep Ida moving on a general northwestward track for the next 2 or 3 days, taking the core of the system over western Cuba Friday afternoon or evening and then across the southern and central Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Although some model timing differences remain, they are in fairly good agreement that Ida will make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday.”

While some upper-level winds were battering Ida Thursday night, they are expected to relax late Friday through the weekend. This, along with the very warm Gulf water temperature, is the reason for the quick intensification leading up to landfall. There continues to be “higher-than-normal confidence” that a significant hurricane will be approaching the Gulf coast late this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.