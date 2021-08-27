Johnson Elementary hosts military send-off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday afternoon the entire Johnson Elementary school gave a special send-off to Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman.

Thomman holds a special place in their hearts, as the father to their classmate and the husband to their principal.

“We want to just show him that we care and we’re thinking about him. We’re honored for his service. We love the Thomman family,” said Diana Alderson, Assistant Principal.

Thomman is deploying to Kuwait on Monday for up to a year.

Students put their love on full display, holding signs and cheering Thomman on.

“Have courage, be brave and stay strong,” said Addisyn Rush, a fourth grader.

“Good luck, we have faith in you and stay strong,” said Rocky Mims, a fourth grader.

Thomman says it was a great moment.

“It’s just so amazing. This was unexpected. I’m so happy to get a Johnson send-off,” said Thomman.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.