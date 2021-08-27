Advertisement

Johnson Elementary hosts military send-off

Johnson Elementary with Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman and his family.
Johnson Elementary with Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman and his family.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday afternoon the entire Johnson Elementary school gave a special send-off to Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman.

Thomman holds a special place in their hearts, as the father to their classmate and the husband to their principal.

“We want to just show him that we care and we’re thinking about him. We’re honored for his service. We love the Thomman family,” said Diana Alderson, Assistant Principal.

Thomman is deploying to Kuwait on Monday for up to a year.

Students put their love on full display, holding signs and cheering Thomman on.

“Have courage, be brave and stay strong,” said Addisyn Rush, a fourth grader.

“Good luck, we have faith in you and stay strong,” said Rocky Mims, a fourth grader.

Thomman says it was a great moment.

“It’s just so amazing. This was unexpected. I’m so happy to get a Johnson send-off,” said Thomman.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
Tiezevion Lazaro Matthews was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 16 year old.
Suspect in Huntsville teen shooting arrested
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Dr. Christie Whitbeck was named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
Bryan ISD superintendent named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Feel Good Friday - Bryan ISD Students win First Place at National Competition
Feel Good Friday - Bryan ISD Students win First Place at National Competition
The Brazos County Health District that reported 20 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19.
Brazos Valley healthcare systems worried about COVID surge, urge people get vaccinated
4pm update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida approaching Western Cuba after making first landfall Friday afternoon
Catholic Charities of Central Texas is offering three free counseling sessions for any medical...
Central Texas organization offering free mental health support to healthcare workers