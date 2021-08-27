Advertisement

Look good, feel good with two new businesses in south College Station

SoCo Blow Dry Bar and Suede Boutique will be an all-in-one destination for beauty and shopping.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Neighboring new businesses SoCo Blow Dry Bar and Suede Boutique will style guests head to toe.

According to Katie Linick, SoCo Blow Dry Bar and Suede Boutique owner, these neighboring businesses will be an all-in-one destination for beauty and shopping.

SoCo Blow Dry Bar and Suede Boutique are located at 4438 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

SoCo Blow Dry Bar

SoCo Blow Dry Bar is now open and offering blowouts, special occasion updos, and dry-styling.

The blow dry bar says it’s on “a mission to make every woman feel beautiful, like they can take on the world. We are no strangers to the power of a good hair day,” according to the SoCo Blow Dry Bar Facebook page.

For blowouts, there are eight looks available, including one updo and an option for kids. Click here to view the looks.

The Hometown- Our signature blowout that is anything but basic! Mostly straight with the volume and bouncy ends we all...

Posted by SoCo Blow Dry Bar on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Monthly memberships are also available for those who want salon-level hair several times per month.

To book a service, click here.

Suede Boutique

Suede Boutique is set to open Thursday, Sept. 2 and is the sister store to College Station business Threads Boutique.

The difference between the two stores is Suede is a bit more upscale and more mature, according to an Instagram post by Suede Boutique.

The boutique will offer clothing and gifts.

“This store will be a safe haven for all women who are looking for a laid-back but upscale place to shop for boutique clothes and gifts in the Brazos Valley,” said Linick.

SoCo Blow Dry Bar is now open in College Station! We’ve got the details on KBTX Media!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Friday, August 27, 2021

