Nonprofit donates equipment to Grimes County Sheriff’s Office

Grimes County True Blue Foundation
Grimes County True Blue Foundation(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Grimes County True Blue Foundation is a nonprofit created by community members in 2020.

“We were just discussing the current politics of the day and what was going on and how there seem to be people just going against law enforcement,” said Brian Coleman, Chairman of the nonprofit. “We wanted to give people an avenue to donate or show that support to our law enforcement officers.”

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell says they appreciate all the support.

“It’s just wonderful to see a group of men and women of all ages, form entities like Crime Stoppers, True Blue Foundation, 100 Club,” said Sowell.

Since then the group has donated nearly $18,000 worth of equipment to Grimes County agencies.

“The foundation, we put our money where our mission is. We’ve stepped up, members of the board, and bought these cameras for the Grimes County Sheriff’s Department investigative crew,” said Coleman. “We just purchased a radar sign to be used through the county for patrol for speed limits. We supplied every law enforcement officer in grimes count, DPS, game warden constables, Navasota PD everybody in the county with a guardian angel.”

Coleman says the foundation is also working to supply funds for officers hurt or killed in the line of duty and providing scholarship funds.

“We want to maintain our law enforcement officers, we want to recruit new law enforcement officers so a way of doing that is giving scholarships to high school seniors who want to pursue a career in law enforcement,” said Coleman.

The foundation is hosting its first-ever fundraising event on Nov. 20 at the Grimes County Fair Grounds. Tickets for the event are on sale now. Neal McCoy and Jody Booth will be performing.

For more information click here.

