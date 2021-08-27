Two HealthPoint vaccine clinics happening Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, HealthPoint in Bryan and Madisonville will be holding free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

From 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can get vaccinated without an appointment. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson brand vaccines will be available while supplies last.

Those who want the vaccine do not need to be a current HealthPoint patient.

“We know many of our patients and residents work during the week, and it is difficult for them to take time off work. HealthPoint is dedicated to improving the health of the Brazos Valley, and that is why we’re offering weekend vaccination opportunities,” said Dora Vazquez, Navasota & Hempstead Clinic Manager.

The HealthPoint in Bryan is located at 1301 Memorial Dr.

The HealthPoint in Madisonville is located at 100 West Cross St.

