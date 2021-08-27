Weekend Gardener: Junior Master Gardener debuts new curriculum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Experts with Junior Master Gardener say right now is a great time to get kids interested in gardening.

The group just debuted a new curriculum for teachers focused on early childhood.

It has everything they need for a new four-week program with plenty of fun activities!

You can check out the curriculum here. Watch the video above for a taste of everything the kids can learn!

