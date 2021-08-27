Weekend Gardener: Junior Master Gardener debuts new curriculum
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Experts with Junior Master Gardener say right now is a great time to get kids interested in gardening.
The group just debuted a new curriculum for teachers focused on early childhood.
It has everything they need for a new four-week program with plenty of fun activities!
You can check out the curriculum here. Watch the video above for a taste of everything the kids can learn!
