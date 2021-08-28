Aggie Football names Connor Choate newest 12th Man

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 6th ranked Texas A&M football team named Junior deep snapper Connor Choate as the 12th Man ahead of the 2021 season on Saturday.

Choate will wear the revered no. 12 jersey during the 100th anniversary season of A&M’s original 12th Man, originating with E. King Gill in 1922.

The Coppell product played in all 10 games last year as the team’s primary deep snapper and was named Special Teams MVP. In his freshman campaign in 2019, Choate played in all 13 games and earned the Special Teams Newcomer Award at the annual team banquet. Choate succeeds Braden White who was the Aggies’ 12th Man for the past two seasons.

Texas A&M will kick off its season next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Kyle Field against Kent State.

