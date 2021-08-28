Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant girl taken from Colorado Springs

(CBI)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An AMBER Alert was issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Friday night.

Authorities say Ezaria was last seen Friday around 3:30 p.m. and believe she is with her father, Earther Lee Glover Jr., 50.

Glover is considered armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado Springs Police say Glover was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend and at one point, fired shots at her and her 10-year-old daughter.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

