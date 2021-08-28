Advertisement

Brazos Christian overpowers Sacred Heart for big win in season opener

Aggie commit Levi Hancock shines with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 35-24 win over the Sacred Heart Indians at Brazos Christian Field in Bryan. The Eagles came out sharp, taking a 14-0 lead in the first. But the Indians battled back, scoring twice and hanging around at the half only down 14-28. But it was the stellar play and leadership of Texas A&M commit, senior quarterback Levi Hancock that lifted the Eagles over the Indians. Hancock threw for two touchdowns and ran in another two. The Eagles will look to build on tonight’s big win when they host Holy Cross next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Sep. 3 at Brazos Christian Field in Bryan.

