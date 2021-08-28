Bryan drops season opener to Lucas Lovejoy

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings lost to Lucas Lovejoy 44-14 Friday night in their season opener at Waco ISD Stadium.

Lovejoy’s Dillon Magee returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Leopard quarterback Alexander Franklin threw a pair of first quarter touchdown passes to help Lovejoy lead 20-0 after the opening quarter.

In the second quarter Lovejoy was called for a late hit on Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden. On the play Gooden suffered a leg injury and was taken on the field on a cart. Gooden did give a thumbs up and he was being taken off the field.

Bryan’s lone touchdown in the first half came on a Du’wayne Paulhill one yard touchdown run. Karson Dillard replaced Gooden at quarterback and ran for the Vikings other touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Bryan will return to action September 3 to take on College Park at Merrill Green Stadium.

