CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoemen were down 27-17 at halftime Friday night versus Lago Vista Vikings. The Yoemen made a comeback but fell short 64-62 in triple overtime. The Yoemen look to bounce back as they head to Bellville next week for a 7:30 pm kickoff at Brahma Stadium.

