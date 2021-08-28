Advertisement

Consol football cruises in season opener 68-7 over Waco University

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Waco University 68-7 at Tiger Field Friday night to open the 2021 season. This was the Tigers’ 5th season-opening win in a row.

Consol started the scoring on their first offensive drive with a Brodie Daniel touchdown pass to Keshun Thomas. Daniel and Thomas connected for 3 touchdowns in the first half alone. Senior quarterback Brodie Daniel also threw 3 first-half touchdown passes to Wesley Greaves, all on deep balls. The Tigers got out to a quick start and led 34-0 after the first quarter. Consol headed into halftime up 48-0. Daniel threw his 7th touchdown pass of the game to Christian Dalsing in the third quarter before the backups took over. The Trojans got on the scoreboard in the final 2 minutes of regulation, before Consol picked up the 62-point win.

The Tigers will be back in action next Friday with a home contest against Houston MacArthur.

