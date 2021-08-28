Advertisement

Hearne Eagles confidently take flight in their season opener at Trinity

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TRINITY, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles traveled to Sanderson Field in Trinity for their season opener versus the Trinity Tigers. The Eagles defeated the Tigers 36-6.

The Eagles were dominant in the first half.

To score first was Hearne’s, Justavian Bendford. He took the toss and ran it in putting the Eagles up 7-0. At the end of the first quarter, quarterback Keyshawn Langham throws a deep ball to Jeremiah Gurode and who runs it in for another Hearne touchdown, bringing the score to 14-0. In the second quarter, the Eagles were the red zone, Langham hands off to Bendford who runs it in adding another touchdown to Hearne’s night, keeping the Eagles on top 21-0.

To end the first half, Langham passes to freshman wideout Dereion Mitchell, who was ready in the endzone, Eagles up 28-0.

In the second half, the Trinity Tigers get on the board with a touchdown, but Hearne keeps a strong grip on the night, winning 36-6.

The Hearne Eagles will be on the road for their next game on September 3 at Franklin. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Trinity will also be on the road on September 3, but at Groveton. Their kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

