Hospice Brazos Valley celebrates 10th annual Hog Splash Mudd Volleyball tournament

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -38 teams from around the Brazos Valley, including a team from KBTX, dove into the mud pits Saturday to play some mud volleyball. The event was hosted by Slovacek Foods in Snook.

The annual event made its return after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“This is our 10th annual event. It’s a big year for us, but we’re glad to be here because last year was postpone for COVID,” said Hospice Brazos Valley CEO Craig Borchardt. “So it’s great to be out in the open again and having a good time together.”

Come see us today at Slovacek’s in Snook for this all day, free, and family-friendly event! Lots of food & drinks... Posted by Hospice Brazos Valley on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Money raised from the event helps fund Hospice Brazos Valley, the only nonprofit hospice in the region.

“Reimbursement for medical expenses in our country are declining all across the medical spectrum, and so the money that we received from Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance really doesn’t cover the cost of our care,” said Borchardt. “So events like this help us make up the difference. The other reason that this event is so important is because we have a lot of patients who have no means to pay for their care. As the only nonprofit hospice in the Brazos Valley, we are dedicated to making sure that everyone gets the quality end-of-life care that they need.”

Borchardt says he’s always amazed at how supportive businesses and residents of the Brazos Valley are.

“We’ve got 38 teams out here today playing volleyball, all from the community, all very excited to be here to help support our mission. Teams representing a lot of small businesses, large businesses, and a lot of individual teams,” said Borchardt. “We just really appreciate the community support. We can’t do what we do without the support from the community, and we deeply appreciate everyone here today because we see them as our partners in being able to do what we do best.”

Dozens of businesses and residents from across the Brazos Valley formed volleyball teams to compete in the 10th annual #HogSplash Mudd Volleyball tournament. Money raised supports Hospice Brazos Valley. Team @KBTXNews made a big splash today! Story tonight at 6 pic.twitter.com/7dys6qtwcb — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) August 28, 2021

