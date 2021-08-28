Ida strengthens into a Category 2 hurricane in the Gulf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Hurricane Ida made landfall in Western Cuba Friday evening, the Category 1 hurricane is headed for very deep, warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. In the 1pm update from the National Hurricane Center, the headlines were listed as: “Ida intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico” and “Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion today in the warning area along the Northern Gulf Coast.”

As of the Saturday 1pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Pressure ~ 290 miles SSE of the Mouth of the Mississippi River | 380 miles SE of Houma, Louisiana 100 mph NW at 16 mph 976 mb

As the system continues to feed off of the warm mid-to-upper 80° waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Ida is forecasted to strengthen to major Category 4 hurricane status by Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. Weakening is expected after Ida makes landfall.

1pm update from the National Hurricane Center (KBTX)

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for East of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Louisiana to the Mississippi / Alabama Border. It includes Vermillion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River. It includes Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metro New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cameron, Louisiana to west of Intracoastal City, Louisiana, along with the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama / Florida Border

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center of Ida and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

#Ida will likely produce heavy rainfall later Sunday into Monday across the central Gulf Coast, resulting in significant flash and river flooding. Flooding impacts are possible across portions of the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys as #Ida moves inland @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/T7YBkns9LW — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2021

Dangerous storm surge up to 10-15′ in certain areas will be possible as Ida nears the Gulf Coast. Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction system has been noted as possible in Louisiana. The deepest water is expected to occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location. The storm surge is likely to be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Rainfall amounts of 8″ to 16″, with localized 20″+ are expected to fall over portions of Southern Louisiana, including the New Orleans metro area.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin by late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin in the hurricane warning area along the northern Gulf coast Sunday.

As we watch #Ida with anxiety this weekend, remember that *ALL FOUR* Category 5 hurricane landfalls on the continental U.S. were just tropical storms three days prior. Do not underestimate what nature is capable of. pic.twitter.com/4wERDjtRQR — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) August 27, 2021

ELSEWHERE

What was a tropical wave in the Atlantic officially developed into Tropical Depression Ten early Saturday morning.

Tropical Depression Ten is forecast to become Tropical Storm Julian in the Atlantic Sunday (KBTX)

As of the Saturday 10am update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure 800 miles ESE of the Leeward Isalnds 35 mph N at 8 mph 1007 mb

Tropical Depression Ten is expected to remain over the open Atlantic well to the east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters note that some strengthening is likely throughout the day Saturday, and the depression could become Tropical Storm Julian by Sunday.

The next name up for grabs on the 2021 Hurricane Season List is Julian. (KBTX)

Impacts to the Brazos Valley from Hurricane Ida and Tropical Depression Ten are not expected at this time.

