Isolated downpours possible Sunday while Hurricane Ida stays east of the Brazos Valley

Scattered splashes of rain and a few thunderstorms have managed to pop up on PinPoint Radar once again Saturday afternoon. Keep the rain gear handy through about 8pm Saturday evening as this quick, passing activity continues to move across parts of the Brazos Valley from the southeast to the northwest. Once the sun goes down and we lose daytime heating, the leftover rain activity fizzles and the rest of your Saturday night plans look to sit in good shape.

Heading into Sunday, a few downpours will be still be possible, but coverage should generally be less than what we’ve seen out there Saturday. Because of that, temperatures look to top off a few degrees warmer in the afternoon, with daytime highs looking to sit in the mid 90s after starting off the morning in the mid 70s. Isolated rain chances remain in the forecast through the beginning of the upcoming work week with temperatures on the rise thanks to sinking air on the backside of Hurricane Ida. This system and impacts will stay east of the Brazos Valley as we get ready to close out the weekend, but high winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surge will push across parts of the Gulf Coast as the system makes landfall in Louisiana Sunday.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 97. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

