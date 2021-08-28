Advertisement

La Grange defeats Rockdale in season opener

Rockdale Tigers fall to the La Grange Leopards in season opener, 29-35.
By Frank Greene
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a rough first half for the start of the season as both teams were plagued with offensive penalties.

La Grange would be the first to put 6 points on the board with a 10 yard touchdown pass from Bravion Rogers to Andrew Faske. Rockdale would respond within a couple possessions. Blaydn Barcak will air one out to an open Wyatt Windham who runs it in, putting the Tigers ahead 7-6. Later in the second, Bravion Rogers with the keeper, rushes 8 yards to the house to put the Leopards back in the lead 13-6.

Rockdale will hope to bounce back next week as they head to Taylor to take on the Ducks.

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two deputies are in stable condition after being airlifted to St. Joseph hospital following a...
Two Grimes County deputies airlifted to St. Joseph after short chase, crash
Tiezevion Lazaro Matthews was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 16 year old.
Suspect in Huntsville teen shooting arrested
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Dr. Christie Whitbeck was named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
Bryan ISD superintendent named sole finalist for top job at Fort Bend ISD
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

n/a
Valley Mills Takes It All
Brazos Christian overpowers Sacred Heart for big win in season opener
Brazos Christian overpowers Sacred Heart for big win in season opener
Snook opens Conway era with impressive 48-13 win over Kashmere
Normangee Panthers
Normangee rolls past Bremond 49-13 in season opener