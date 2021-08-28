La Grange defeats Rockdale in season opener

It was a rough first half for the start of the season as both teams were plagued with offensive penalties.

La Grange would be the first to put 6 points on the board with a 10 yard touchdown pass from Bravion Rogers to Andrew Faske. Rockdale would respond within a couple possessions. Blaydn Barcak will air one out to an open Wyatt Windham who runs it in, putting the Tigers ahead 7-6. Later in the second, Bravion Rogers with the keeper, rushes 8 yards to the house to put the Leopards back in the lead 13-6.

Rockdale will hope to bounce back next week as they head to Taylor to take on the Ducks.

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.