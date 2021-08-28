Madisonville beats Diboll 51-20 in Friday Football

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustangs hosted Diboll Friday night in football. They beat them 49-20 on the road in last year’s season opener.

They have a late night game after a lengthy lightning delay just before kickoff.

Madisonville will strike first in this game. During first Quarter Jeramiah Burns hands off to Xzavier Whaley but the ball gets loose. Burns takes the ball back and runs 60 yards as the crowd roared.

The Mustangs offense was able to get in a rhythm. But the Lumberjacks have some answers during this game.

Just before halftime, Haydn Harris threw a quick pass to Kolby Stewart who is waiting in the end zone. That gets Diboll on the board.

Jeramiah Burns had another big play just before half. He drops the ball but recovers and puts on the speed. Burns runs 23 yards to the end zone for another Madisonville Touchdown.

The Mustangs would be up at halftime 30 - 13.

Final score was Madisonville 51 - Diboll 20.

