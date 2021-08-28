Normangee rolls past Bremond 49-13 in season opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Tigers took on the Bremond Tigers at Panther Stadium. After the Tigers failed to convert an onside kick on the first play of the game, the Panthers only needed three plays to capitalize and find the endzone. Normangee quarterback Izaha Jones imposed his will all night in the air and on the ground with three total touchdowns in the first half. Normangee will travel to Iola high school to take on the Mustangs next week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.