Rudder Football dominates in their first ever home win against Bastrop

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers won their season opener Friday night with a dominating 50-23 win over the Bastrop Bears. Last year the Rangers beat the Bears on the road 49-7.

Quarterback EJ Ezar went 17 for 26 on 388 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Rangers leading rusher on the night was Montavian Reed for 44 total yards on 9 attempts. Nate Figgers and MJ Heard lead the receiving unit with over 100 yards each.

“It feels great you know we have been working so hard and you kind of think you are going to come out victorious and stuff but having a group of kids that have started for 3 years so they weren’t as nervous coming up,”said Head Coach Eric Ezar. “We stared real slow but it was just like ‘hey we got this and we’ve done this before.’ Really proud of our young receivers I thought they played really well tonight and then our defense played really good. So I was really proud of both sides of the ball,” Ezar added.

The Rangers will travel to Kerrville next week for a neutral site match-up against El Paso Americas.

