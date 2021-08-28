Snook opens Conway era with impressive 48-13 win over Kashmere

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays won its season opener Friday night at Bluejay Stadium with a 48-13 win over Kashmere.

The Bluejays were able to get on the scoreboard courtesy of an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jose Garcia.

Garcia had an interception later in the second quarter to set up Snook’s second score of the game.

The Bluejays open the Dylan Conway era with a season-opening victory and will be on the road next Friday for a 7 p.m. game against Thorndale.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.