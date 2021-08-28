Advertisement

Valley Mills Takes It All

By Travis Musgrove
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milano Eagles got a new start this year with first-year head coach Nick Morehead. Valley Mills dominated the field today against the Milano Eagles winning the day 41-0. The eagles put up a fight and even made it into the Hit Of The Night segment of Friday Football Fever.

Milano will be on the road next friday to Huntsville to face off against Alpha Omega Academy. Kick off is set for 7p.

