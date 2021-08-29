Advertisement

12th Jam Music Festival takes over Kyle Field

A music festival happened Saturday night at the Texas A&M campus.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The outdoor event space adjacent to Kyle Field was transformed into a concert venue and festival space Saturday.

The event featured music from several of Texas A&M’s student-led bands and artists including groups Joe Major, Thirteenth Hour, Montclair, Luna Luna, Morgan Evans, Dayglow and Cam.

The event also featured food from several local restaurants and food trucks. There were also merchandise vendors, a mechanical bull, and a Ferris wheel to ride.

Event organizers say they hope to bring more family-friendly events to Kyle Field and Reed Arena.

“We’re trying to develop student programs and activities and really bring live entertainment and music to all of the incoming freshmen and returning students,” said Heather Haratsis, a Texas A&M University Student and 12th Jam Committee Member. “After the COVID-19 pandemic we just really want it to be a success so we can continue in the future year and more amazing artists can come to College Station.”

