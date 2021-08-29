Category 4 Ida nearing the Louisiana Coast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Ida strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurrican-force wind is already lashing parts of Louisiana as the storm steadily moves inland around by or around midday Sunday. Sustained wind speeds increased from 105 mph at 10pm Saturday to 150 mph by 7am Sunday.

As of the Sunday 7am update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Pressure 50 miles SW of the Mouth of the Mississippi River | 100 miles SE of Houma, Louisiana 150 mph NW at 15 mph 933 mb

At 7am, the eye of Hurricane Ida was close to making landfall in Southeast Louisiana. Reports from Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated the maximum wind of 150 mph. Some additional strengthening remains possible in the few hours before the center of the storm moves out of the Gulf. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall as it drifts up the Mississippi Delta.

The official forecast for Ida is for winds to increase to 155 mph before landfall. The strongest wind on record to hit Louisiana are 150 mph from the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 and Hurricane Laura in 2020. This is expected to be the strongest (by wind speed) hurricane to reach the state since records were started in 1851. Sunday is also the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center of Ida and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Dangerous storm surge up to 10-15′ in certain areas will be possible as Ida nears the Gulf Coast. Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction system has been noted as possible in Louisiana. The deepest water is expected to occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location. The storm surge is likely to be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Rainfall amounts of 8″ to 16″, with localized 20″+ are expected to fall over portions of Southern Louisiana, including the New Orleans metro area.

A few tornadoes will also be a possibility Sunday and Monday across eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

