“Extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Ida strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane early Sunday morning. Sustained wind speeds increased from 105 mph at 10pm Saturday to 150 mph by 7am Sunday. As of landfall at midday Sunday, those wind speeds remained steady, holding the storm to a high-end category 4 hurricane.

11:55am Update

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ida has officially made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. At landfall, the center was approximately 15 miles from Grand Isle, Louisiana and 45 miles southeast of Houma, Louisiana.

NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ida made landfall along the southeastern coast of Louisiana near Port Fourchon around 1155 AM CDT (1655 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler radar data indicate that Ida’s maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 930 mb (27.46 in).

In the 11 am hour, Lakefront Airport in New Orleans reported a wind gust of 67mph. The NOAA tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana reported a water level of 6.4 feet above ground level. Preliminary reports would tie Ida as the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana, per the maximum sustained wind

#Hurricane #Ida has made landfall with a central pressure of 930 hPa. Only Hurricane Katrina in 2005 made landfall in Louisiana with a lower pressure (920 hPa). Lower pressure equates to a stronger hurricane. pic.twitter.com/sVCIabghiV — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 29, 2021

Sunrise over a very strong Category 4 Hurricane Ida vis the GOES visible satellite. pic.twitter.com/pzkB0ToMLB — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 29, 2021

As of the Sunday 10am update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Pressure 60 miles SW of the Mouth of the Mississippi River | 85 miles S of New Orleans, Louisiana 150 mph NW at 13 mph 933 mb

At 10am, the eye of Hurricane Ida was close to making landfall in Southeast Louisiana. Reports from Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated the maximum wind of 150 mph. Some additional strengthening remains possible in the few hours before the center of the storm moves out of the Gulf. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall as it drifts up the Mississippi Delta.

Ida’s rapid strengthening appears to have leveled off within the past hour or so...Ida’s satellite andradar presentation is very impressive, as the 15-nm-wide eye is very well-defined and surrounded by a ring of intense convection. Within the past hour or so, there is evidence in radar imagery of a secondary eyewall, and this has likely caused Ida’s intensity to level off for now. Although Ida’s extreme winds are confined to the inner eyewall, the aircraft data indicate that hurricane-force winds extend outward about 45 n mi to the northeast of the center, and based on buoy data the tropical-storm-force wind field extends outward about 130 n mi northeast of the center.

The official forecast for Ida is for winds to increase to 155 mph before landfall. The strongest wind on record to hit Louisiana are 150 mph from the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 and Hurricane Laura in 2020. This is expected to be the strongest (by wind speed) hurricane to reach the state since records were started in 1851. Sunday is also the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center of Ida and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

10am update from NHC regarding #Ida: Wind speed holds at very high-end Cat 4 Hurricane w/ sustained max wind of 150mph



After rapid intensification, rapid weakening to tropical storm status by sunrise Monday. Flooding rain (on top of today's water) threat continues by that point pic.twitter.com/QoavmGoS7k — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 29, 2021

Dangerous storm surge up to 10-15′ in certain areas will be possible as Ida nears the Gulf Coast. Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction system has been noted as possible in Louisiana. The deepest water is expected to occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location. The storm surge is likely to be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Rainfall amounts of 8″ to 16″, with localized 20″+ are expected to fall over portions of Southern Louisiana, including the New Orleans metro area.

A few tornadoes will also be a possibility Sunday and Monday across eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

An extreme wind warning is in effect for Houma LA, Bayou Cane LA, Estelle LA until 10:45 AM CDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds. Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!. pic.twitter.com/epznSuFe1J — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.