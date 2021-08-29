HealthPoint hosts weekend pop up vaccine clinics in effort to increase vaccination rates in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -HealthPoint wants to help the community with weekend access to the COVID vaccine. Saturday, the healthcare provider held vaccine clinics at its Memorial clinic in Bryan and its Madisonville clinic.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Dashboard, 67.95 percent of eligible Texans 12 and up have received at least one dose of the covid_19 vaccine, while 56.52 percent are fully vaccinated. Here locally in Brazos County, 57.63 percent of eligible Texans 12 and up have received at least one dose of the covid_19 vaccine, while 47.89 are fully vaccinated.

HealthPoint says the clinics are designed to reach patients and residents that work during the week and may find it is difficult to take time off work.

Clinic officials say they’re beginning to see an increase in people coming in to get vaccinated.

“We’ve actually seen a great second wave of people wanting to get the vaccine,” said Nancy Dee Paschal, Communications & Marketing Manager for HealthPoint. “We’re really excited about that because public health is such a major issue, and it impacts everyone.”

Rachel Martin, a College Station resident, visited the vaccine clinic in Bryan Saturday, where she received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She says she’s the last one in her family to get the vaccine and says it was time for her to roll up her sleeves and get the shot. Martin says for her; it’s about protecting the ones around her and her loved ones.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do, plus the variants are getting worse, I think here, so it’ll be better to help the population and myself,” said Martin.

Martin says misinformation combined with concerns about potential side effects kept her from getting vaccinated sooner.

“I was honestly not that well-read, and I realize lately the delta variant and all that. It’s just getting worse,” said Martin.

Ana Aguirre is the vaccine coordinator for HealthPoint. She says being patient, building trust, providing accurate information, and stressing the importance of the vaccine are ways to help people who might be hesitant to take the vaccine.

“I do tell patients to think about their family members, especially those that are ill. It’s very important for people to get vaccinated to save themselves and save others,” said Aguirre.

Martin says for those reluctant about the vaccine, she suggests reading out to a medical provider you trust.

“Definitely talk to your doctor about it and just look forward and see that if you get COVID, it’s a lot worse than not getting vaccinated,” said Martin.

You don’t have to be a HealthPoint patient to receive a vaccine. Vaccine Clinics are scheduled at HealthPoint locations in Bryan-College Station, Franklin, Madisonville, Navasota, and Trinity.

“We know many of our patients and residents work during the week, and it is difficult for them to take time off work. HealthPoint is dedicated to improving the health of the Brazos Valley, and that is why we’re offering weekend vaccination opportunities.”

