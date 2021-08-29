Little hotter, drier on the sinking side of a weakening Ida

Hurricane Ida made landfall as an extremely high-end Category 4 Hurricane Sunday afternoon in southeast Louisiana. Moisture around the broad flow of that powerful storm filled the Brazos Valley sky with bubbly cloud cover and even allowed for pop-up showers to drift from the east-northeast to the west-southwest through the afternoon hours. We shed the cloud cover overnight with morning temperatures falling to the mid and upper 70s by sunrise. As Ida weakens to a tropical depression by late Monday, the flow in the atmosphere between that feature and high pressure to the west will run out of the north. A sinking air mass means a very low (10%) chance for showers by afternoon and the potential that thermometers could reach a few degrees shy of triple digits.

As that western high migrates east, that will put the Brazos Valley back in a favorable spot for isolated pop-up showers to a few afternoon summer thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Still, the coverage is expected to be low and only around 30% as we walk into the month of September. For now, the forecast favors drier weather heading into the weekend, with highs in the mid and upper 90s for the first Fightin’ Texas Aggie gameday of the season. While there are only weak signals at this time, it will be worth keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico again as we near the back half of the 10-day forecast and into mid-September.

Sunday Night: Decreasing clouds. Low: 77. Wind: NNE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 78. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

