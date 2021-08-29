Advertisement

Texas crews are ready to help in Louisiana as powerful hurricane makes landfall

First responders, utility crews, disaster response teams, and non-profit organizations across Texas are mobilizing and ready to respond to southeast Louisiana.
Red Cross sending supplies and volunteers for Ida.
Red Cross sending supplies and volunteers for Ida.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First responders, utility crews, disaster response teams, and non-profit organizations across Texas are mobilizing and ready to respond to southeast Louisiana as Hurricane Ida makes landfall Sunday with 150 mph winds.

On Friday, Texas A&M Task Force 1 was activated by FEMA and is currently waiting on orders for a mission, according to Assistant Public Information Officer Merribeth Kahlich.

Some 600 Red Cross volunteers are either on the ground or staged to support relief efforts after Ida makes landfall. Eleven of those are from the Central and South Texas Region.

Across Louisiana and Mississippi, the Red Cross and other organizations have opened dozens of evacuation shelters offering a safe refuge for hundreds of people. In addition to our pre-positioned supplies, the Red Cross has moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets, and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals into Louisiana and Mississippi this weekend.

“It’s important to remember that responding to disasters is a team effort and that is why we are asking members of our community to sign up as a Red Cross volunteer.  They can do so by going to redcross.org/volunteertoday,” said Regional Communications Director Lucy Gale Walsworth.

Click here to learn how you can help support Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

The Salvation Army is also mobilizing to provide food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care, and other emergency services to survivors and rescue workers.

