Tropical Storm Julian forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 10am Sunday, the National Hurricane Center has officially named Tropical Storm Julian in the Atlantic Ocean. As of the update, this system was upgraded from Tropical Depression Eleven.

#Julian has formed in the central Atlantic - the 10th named storm of the 2021 #hurricane season. 5 other years in satellite era (1966 onwards) have had 10+ named storms by August 29: 1995, 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020. pic.twitter.com/xoPHqBr450 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 29, 2021

As of the 10am update:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Central Pressure 865 miles SSE of Cape Race, Newfoundland 50 mph Northeast at 17 mph 998 mb

There are no coastal watches or warnings issued for Julian, as the system is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic. While the tropical storm is expected to strengthen over the next 24 to 36 hours, the fast movement and eventual placement over cooler waters is expected to weaken the system by mid-week.

Tropical Depression Ten is currently in the Southern Atlantic Ocean, forecast to potentially become Tropical Storm Kate Monday.

