Tropical Storm Julian forms in the Atlantic

10th named storm of the season expected to remain over open water
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic as of 10am Sunday
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic as of 10am Sunday
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 10am Sunday, the National Hurricane Center has officially named Tropical Storm Julian in the Atlantic Ocean. As of the update, this system was upgraded from Tropical Depression Eleven.

As of the 10am update:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementMinimum Central Pressure
865 miles SSE of Cape Race, Newfoundland50 mphNortheast at 17 mph998 mb

There are no coastal watches or warnings issued for Julian, as the system is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic. While the tropical storm is expected to strengthen over the next 24 to 36 hours, the fast movement and eventual placement over cooler waters is expected to weaken the system by mid-week.

Tropical Depression Ten is currently in the Southern Atlantic Ocean, forecast to potentially become Tropical Storm Kate Monday.

