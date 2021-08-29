Volleyball Grabs Straight-Set Win Over Stags

HONOLULU – Texas A&M volleyball needed just three sets to secure its first win of the season on Saturday night, as the Maroon & White bested Fairfield in straight sets in its second outing of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

A mix of 15 Aggies saw playing time in the sweep, as Lauren Davis recorded double-digit kills for the second-straight match finishing with 14 on .286 hitting. All but three Aggies registered at least one dig, as Macy Carrabine led the defensive efforts with 21.

Three-straight kills from Mallory Talbert gave A&M an early 5-4 edge. Back-to-back kills from Lauren Davis extended the Aggies’ lead to seven midway through the set, before the Stags stormed back to level the set at 23-all. Davis’ team-leading seventh kill pushed the Maroon & White to set point, as a block by the junior and Talbert sealed the frame, 25-23.

Laura ‘Bird’ Kuhn shuffled her lineup as a trio of Aggies made season debuts with Ciera Hecht, Madison Bowser and Lauren Tam finding themselves in the mix throughout the second set. A dig kill from Hecht ignited a six-point run to draw an 8-2 lead. Sitting at a nine-point advantage on .400 hitting, London Austin-Roark carried A&M to a double-digit cushion while Bowser’s first career kill extended it. Three-straight points from Fairfield lengthened the set, but Austin-Roark shut it down for the 25-18 win.

It was a back-and-forth battle to start the third, before A&M scored six-straight to run the score up to 15-9. A pair of kills from Talbert stretched the margin, as freshmen Faye Wilbricht and Brooke Frazier stepped onto the court to make their first career appearances in the Maroon & White. Back-to-back errors by Fairfield sealed the deciding set for the Aggies, 25-16.

Texas A&M will wrap up competition at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic on Sunday against tournament host Hawai’i. First serve between the Aggies and the Rainbow Wahine is set for 10 p.m. (CT).

BIRD BITS

Laura ‘Bird’ Kuhn, Texas A&M Head Coach

On team’s overall performance…

“I think it was good for us to get people from the bench into the match again tonight. I think we still need to be clean. We need to work on being consistent and earn it – earn everything. But overall, a 3-0 win. I’m proud of them and proud of the players that got in. That experience means a lot, so the more we’re able to do that and get more of our bench and just our team that experience, is going to be beneficial.”

On an individual’s performance that stood out…

“Ciera Hecht came in and was solid. She’s the type of player that can play six rotations for us. She’s smart, she’s aggressive and I was really proud of the way she played tonight.”

On what needs to happen against Hawai’i to finish strong…

“We need to be consistent. From our first contact, our serving and our passing. Just us being us and trusting each other, while creating our points. That’s what we need to do.”

