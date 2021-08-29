Woman arrested for DWI after hitting Bryan police car

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was arrested after she rear-ended a Bryan Police Department patrol car, according to an arrest report.

Police say Deanne Stout, 51, of Hilltop Lakes, hit the back of the patrol car around 10 p.m. Saturday on E. Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue.

According to Stout’s arrest report, she admitted to drinking beer and vodka and taking prescription drugs prior to the crash. Stout hit her head on the vehicle’s windshield and she was transported to St. Joseph hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Following her release from the hospital, Stout was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with driving while intoxicated-2nd. According to her arrest report, Stout was also convicted on a DWI charge in 2019 in Dallas.

As of Sunday afternoon, Stout remained in jail with a bond set at $4,000.

The arrest report did not say if the officer had any injuries from the wreck.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.