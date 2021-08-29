Advertisement

Woman arrested for DWI after hitting Bryan police car

Deanne Stout told police she consumed beer, vodka and prescription drugs prior to the crash Saturday night.
Deanne Stout told police she consumed beer, vodka and prescription drugs prior to the crash...
Deanne Stout told police she consumed beer, vodka and prescription drugs prior to the crash Saturday night.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was arrested after she rear-ended a Bryan Police Department patrol car, according to an arrest report.

Police say Deanne Stout, 51, of Hilltop Lakes, hit the back of the patrol car around 10 p.m. Saturday on E. Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue.

According to Stout’s arrest report, she admitted to drinking beer and vodka and taking prescription drugs prior to the crash. Stout hit her head on the vehicle’s windshield and she was transported to St. Joseph hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Following her release from the hospital, Stout was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with driving while intoxicated-2nd. According to her arrest report, Stout was also convicted on a DWI charge in 2019 in Dallas.

As of Sunday afternoon, Stout remained in jail with a bond set at $4,000.

The arrest report did not say if the officer had any injuries from the wreck.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10pm Update from the National Hurricane Center
Category 2 Ida rapidly strengthening over the Gulf
Hurricane Ida is forecast to strengthen from a Category 1 to Major Category 3 Hurricane Saturday
Hurricane Ida to begin rapidly intensifying soon
Hurricane Ida is approaching the coast of Louisiana as a strong, high-end Category 4 Hurricane...
Category 4 Ida nearing the Louisiana Coast
Micheal Clemons, 24
Aggie football player arrested on drug, firearm charges
Ferris Wheel at the 12th Jam Music Festival
12th Jam Music Festival takes over Kyle Field

Latest News

Category 4 Hurricane Ida officially makes landfall at 11:55am Sunday, August 29th
“Extremely dangerous” Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Hurricane Ida is approaching the coast of Louisiana as a strong, high-end Category 4 Hurricane...
Category 4 Ida nearing the Louisiana Coast
10pm Update from the National Hurricane Center
Category 2 Ida rapidly strengthening over the Gulf
--
HealthPoint hosts weekend pop up vaccine clinics in effort to increase vaccination rates