Aggie Football ready to set tone for the season against Kent State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football is anxious to kick off the season at a full capacity Kyle Field this Saturday against Kent State.

The Maroon and White are coming off a 9-1 campaign and an Orange Bowl victory, but they’re hungry for more. The Aggies said they’ve got a chip on their shoulder and are ready to make that next step to make the college football playoff. But to get there, they first need to focus on Kent State in Week One, and that makes this week’s game a big one to set the tone for the season.

”Just getting those young guys out there, a lot of guys haven’t played yet, so their first experience in a real, live, full stadium A&M game is going to be very big,” Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller explained. “Taking it week by week, not focusing on the games ahead, just taking every game as it is. I just feel like it’s the biggest game because it’s the next game. It’s 100% capacity and I can’t wait to get out there,” Spiller added.

“I do look at this game as a tone-setter game just because we’re coming out with intentions of winning a national championship,” exclaimed Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith. “All of our opponents are faceless, so we’re going to go in making sure that we know that we’re going to play every single rep as a championship rep,” Smith added.

Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher chimed in on making a statement in Week One. ”You play like you’ve practiced. You play like the habits you want to have,” Fisher said. “Every game, you’ve got 12 times you’re allowed to play. The statement is that we’re ready to play and we’re going to play. It’s not that it’s Kent State, Alabama, Georgia, it’s not that it’s LSU, it’s not that it’s Colorado the next week. Each opponent has its own purpose and scheme you have to play against, and you have to understand how to do that each and every week you come to compete and play. The statement is that we want to play and we want to play well,” Fisher added.

The Aggies and Golden Flashes will meet for the first time on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

