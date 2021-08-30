Aggies Fall to Hawai’i in Tournament Finale

HONOLULU – Texas A&M volleyball was edged by Hawai’i in three sets Sunday night to wrap up play at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. The Aggies ended the weekend 1-2, while the Rainbow Wahine finished second overall with a 2-1 mark.

Junior outside hitter Lauren Davis landed a spot on the seven-member all-tournament team after finishing the weekend with a team-leading 37 kills to average 3.36 kills per set. Morgan Christon paced the Aggies against the Rainbow Wahine, compiling 16 kills while hitting at a career-high .455 clip in the outing.

Neither side wavered to start, as the opening frame featured 13 ties and five lead changes. At the media break, the Maroon & White held a slim one-point edge. A kill on the outside from Davis leveled the set for the 13th time, as the score was knotted at 20-all. Christon’s third kill spoiled set point for Hawai’i, but the Rainbow Wahine held on for the 25-23 win despite a match-best .344 hitting by the Aggies.

The second set started off just as competitive, as A&M’s defensive efforts paired with back-to-back kills from Mallory Talbert pushed the Aggies out to a three-point advantage. The Rainbow Wahine responded by jumping back in front, 16-11, as part of a seven-point spree. Service aces by both Macy Carrabine and Brooke Frazier kept Hawai’i on its toes late, before the home team sealed the set, 25-21.

Hawai’i capitalized on a 6-0 run to start the deciding set. Christon’s team-leading ninth kill kept the Aggies within reach, while a kill from Destiny Cox on an overpass cut the deficit to three midways through the frame. Four-straight kills from Christon gave A&M its first lead, sitting at a 20-18 advantage, bringing her kill total to 15 on the night. Taylor Voss made her first appearance of the night with the Rainbow Wahine at set point, delivering the service ace to come within one. Out of a Hawai’i-called timeout, the ‘Bows fought off the Aggies to hold on for the 25-23 victory.

A meeting with Cal Poly on Wednesday (Sept. 1) wraps up A&M’s extensive road trip to start the season, as first serve between the Aggies and the Mustangs is set for 9 p.m. (CT).

“We’re learning a lot about this team and what it takes to earn our own points. We were able to use our depth and make adjustments as the weekend progressed. We take advantage of every opportunity to learn and grow as a team. As a leader for us, Camille (Conner) runs the court and is a sense of stability for us. She makes smart plays in tough moments.”

“Morgan (Christon) was solid for us tonight. She played smart, executed the game plan and was consistent.”

“Lauren (Davis) was consistent on both sides of the ball for us, and she earned this recognition. She always knows the game plan. Lauren is a great teammate and makes those around her better with her positive energy.”

