Brazos Valley Food Bank ready to assist Louisiana evacuees

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank is working with Super Partner Agencies in the area to help supply food to any evacuees in the area from Louisiana.

Programs Director Shannon Avila said every year they have food boxes prepared to be sent out to those in need during times of disasters like hurricanes.

“A lot of times what we see in the Brazos Valley is evacuees come to this area and stay with maybe family or in hotel and motels and our partner agencies are the ones that get contacted so we pre-stock them with goods so they’re ready to service evacuees if they show up in this area,” explained Avila.

Operations Director Ebony Knight said they are waiting for guidance from the state level to help regionally.

“Locally, we prepare to help those at home and that might look like reaching out to our agencies and regionally that might look like working with feeding Texas which is a bigger statewide network that allows us to put those resources that we’re able to hold and stage for whenever that emergency comes actually to use where it’s most needed,” said Knight.

If you or someone you know has been displaced due to Hurricane Ida, you can call 2-1-1 or the Brazos Valley Food Bank at (979) 779-3663 for more information on where to get food needs met.

