Bryan, College Station businesses step up to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several local businesses are stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Bradley Gause, the Director of Commercial Operations for JBG Plumbing, was on the road to Louisiana when KBTX talked with him today. Gause said he’s hoping to bring some comfort to people during this time.

The team from JBG Plumbing partners with organizations hosting drives for clothing, food, etc. They load the supplies into their trucks and bring it into the hardest-hit communities.

This isn’t the first time they’ve done this. Gause said they spent two weeks in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, bringing essential resources to people throughout the city. They realized that often times the organizers of these drives don’t actually have a way to transport the supplies once it’s collected. That’s where the team from JBG Plumbing comes in.

“We’ve always been big into giving,” Gause said. “Fortunately we have the resources to do this right now.”

He said they’d been planning this effort since they first heard about the storm developing off the coast.

While JBG Plumbing deploys teams to help out in Louisiana and Mississippi, another business owner is helping folks right here at home in the Brazos Valley.

Korey Thomas, owner The Remnant of Nawlins, was busy cooking up enough food to feed hundreds.

He and his family made their way to Bryan in 2005 to evacuate from Hurricane Katrina. Born and raised in New Orleans, Thomas wanted to bring the taste of his childhood to BCS.

Now, he’s hoping to give back to the community that took him in after he had to leave his home.

Thomas said some of his family members are still in New Orleans, and that he hasn’t been able to reach his brother yet. He said cooking for others has been a helpful distraction through this difficult time.

He said he wants to be able to provide a warm meal to anyone who has been displaced from their home because of the hurricane... and not just any warm meal, but one that tastes like their home of New Orleans.

Thomas said anyone who wants to help hand out food is welcome to come to the restaurant and pass out plates, and if they can’t make it out there, but still want to help, they can donate to Thomas’ Cash App.

“I hope that people know that we are standing with them throughout this horrendous time,” said Thomas.

For more on what JBG Plumbing and The Remnant of Nawlins are doing to help, watch here:

