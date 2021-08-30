Advertisement

Bryan police investigating deadly motorcycle crash near Sue Haswell Park

Police say the crash involved this white pickup truck and a motorcycle Sunday evening at the intersection of E William J Bryan Parkway near Sue Haswell Park.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday evening involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle near Sue Haswell Park.

It happened in the 1400 block of East William J Bryan Parkway at N Coulter Avenue.

The man on the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital and police later announced he died from his injuries. The man driving the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital but did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

They’re asking that drivers try and avoid the area.

No names have been released at this time.

